Ed Chinick

Riverdale resident, 87

RIVERDALE - Edward E. Chinick passed away on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023. Full of good humor, charming, and very sociable Ed easily made friends. He was genuine, funny, nice, and sometimes a huge flirt. A kind, and loving soul, he will be sorely missed.

Edward Emil Chinick was born May 10, 1936, in Chicago, IL and moved with his family to Seattle, WA where he grew up on Queen Anne Hill. He attended O'Dea High School then served in the US Air Force from March 1957 to September 1959.

He met Evelyn F. Hansen from Lincoln, NE and they were married June 28, 1963, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lincoln. They started a family and made their life in the Seattle area. After bartending, Ed worked for Matson Paint Company, then as a Teamsters unionized truck driver and warehouseman for Service Paper Company until his cancer treatments forced an early retirement in 1992.

With four grown children and freshly retired, Ed and Evelyn saw the chance to move closer to her family in Kearney, NE, and took up residence in the small, neighboring town of Riverdale. There, he stayed busy with volunteer work such as reading to kids at the local elementary school, singing in the St. James Catholic Church choir, and improving his community as a council member and leader. He was also in the Knights of Columbus and won Knight of the Year for 1999-2000.

Widowed in 2007, Ed returned home to Kenmore, WA in 2010 to be close to his daughters and established himself in the Sequoia Senior Living Community. Golf became his passion that he shared with the Sequoia residents by adding a pitch and putting green and starting yearly tournaments.

The last 41 years of Ed's life were lived just “one day at a time” as a recovering alcoholic. He kept coming back to his AA groups and working it until it worked, then established a new home group called St. Jude's. It was slow to start but Ed would start a pot of coffee and sit each week in the empty room until it eventually took off. Today, it is one of the biggest groups in the area. Ed's faith and perseverance is his legacy.

While we mourn his loss, we celebrate all that he contributed and all that he was. He will be remembered as a loving father, dedicated sponsor, and cheerful friend. He is survived by his daughter Christina Al-Marzouqi and her husband Yehya, and their two children Jassim and Omar, as well his son David Chinick and his husband Andres Diaz, daughter Katie Bevan and her children Ricki and Airon, daughter Dana Wick, her husband Dan and their children Brittany, Danny, Elizabeth and Ben. Also, three great grandchildren Jayson, Ryder, and Nolan. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, grandson Joshua, parents and all his siblings.

A mass in remembrance will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at St. John Vianney in Kirkland, WA at 11 a.m. His burial will be next to Evelyn in Kearney Cemetery at a future date to be decided. Ed's favorite charities were Doctors Without Borders, NAMI, and the Medic One Foundation.

Please share your memories with the family at BecksFuneralHome.com.