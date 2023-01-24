Edna Brunow

Holdrege resident, 96

HOLDREGE — Edna Anna Brunow, 96, of Holdrege, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

A funeral service will be held on January 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, Nebraska.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Edna's funeral service will be live-streamed and posted to the First United Methodist Church's Facebook Page.

A visitation will be on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Edna was born on April 5, 1926 to Myron J. and Fay Anna (Dawley) Cole.

She married Woodrow Schukar. They later divorced.

On December 31, 1974, she was united in marriage to Edwin Brunow. On January 8, 1990, Ed preceded her in death.

Edna leaves to celebrate her life; four children: Virginia Britton of Kearney, Nebraska; Frank Schukar and his wife, Mary of Minden; Alice Cisneros and her husband, Frank of Kearney; Larry Schukar and his wife, Nancy of Loomis, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Cole; along with other family members.