Edith Jameson

Amherst resident, 95

STROMSBURG - Edith Marie (Hendershot) Jameson, 95, of Amherst joined her beloved husband of 59 years, Gene Jameson, in heaven on July 23, 2023. She passed away at the Midwest Covenant Home Assisted Living in Stromsburg.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Keet Redden officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, July 28 from 4-6 p.m. at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. A 3 p.m. graveside service will follow at Stanley Cemetery near Amherst, with a light meal following, at the Amherst Community Hall.

Edith was born in Haviland, Kansas on April 18,1928, to Janie and Philo Hendershot. A child of the Great Depression, she grew up in Oklahoma, then carried her hard-working attitude and humility to Nebraska after marrying Gene on January 30, 1949.

Edith packed her life full of love, kindness, and caring for others, especially her five children Donna Howe (Dan), Jerry Jameson (Lindy), Cindy Hall (Gary), David Jameson (Mary), and Daniel Jameson (Donna). Eventually dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren joined the fray, with memories including elaborate Easter egg hunts, family snow skiing trips, and gardening and fishing at the family pond.

She is survived by her sister, Elsie Jameson of Kearney, and brother Chester Hendershot (Sydnalea) of Woodward, OK. Edith was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Gail and Paul Hendershot.

Edith worked hard, bookkeeping for the family well drilling and land leveling business, keeping her crew fed, patching and re-patching clothing, and instilling her love of music and gardening in her children. She creatively encouraged her children to work hard by giving them each a plot of land in the garden, among many other tasks. If she found a rare moment to relax, she tended flowers, and often enjoyed reading a good book.

With a twinkle in her eye and cheery smile, she exuded quiet compassion and patience. She taught youth in her church and went on international missions trips with Gene, where they helped locals in Africa, Indonesia, and South America learn how to drill for clean water as part of Wycliffe Bible Translators. She met weekly to quilt at her church home of Amherst United Methodist Church. Edith loved birds and tolerated some of her children's odd pets, but despised pigs in her garden.

Edith loved her family, friends, church family, and was proud of how the family business met needs in the community and around the world, but her faith in God was always her greatest treasure. She gave of her time, energy and finances to those in need.

Most importantly, Edith would prefer those who remember her know she was but a flawed human who loved and was rescued by her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Memorials are suggested to Gideons or Salvation Army.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola has been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com.