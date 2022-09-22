Eddie Greeno
Kearney resident, 52
KEARNEY — Eddie Greeno, 52, died on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Kearney.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The service will also be livestreamed through the church's website at https:/www.kearneyfirstumc.org/watch-online.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for post-secondary education for the children.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.