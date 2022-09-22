 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eddie Greeno

Eddie Greeno

Kearney resident, 52

KEARNEY — Eddie Greeno, 52, died on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The service will also be livestreamed through the church's website at https:/www.kearneyfirstumc.org/watch-online.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for post-secondary education for the children.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

