Eddie Greeno

Kearney resident, 52

KEARNEY — Eddie Greeno, 52, died on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Eddie was born Aug. 4, 1970, to Barton & Isabel (Valdez) Greeno in Kearney. He was raised in Mitchell, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Omaha along with his sister, Kelli. Eddie graduated from Omaha Central High School and then attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa. He transferred to Kearney State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science. Eddie attended both colleges on a baseball scholarship and was in the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

After college graduation Eddie moved to Las Vegas, Nevada for work. His mother relocated to North Platte, where she met Leah O'Donnell. Leah was the love of Eddie's life and they were married on July 4, 1996. Eddie and Leah were blessed with two boys, Logan Dougles (18) and Landan Dillon (16). Later they were both blessed by the gift of little Layna Danae (11). Eddie loved watching all of the children play sports, and even enjoyed music performances and dance recitals.

Survivors include Leah, Logan, Landan and Layna; his sister Kelli Elizabeth (Greeno) Dean and husband, Christopher of Chicago; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and so many loving friends.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for post-secondary education for the children.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.