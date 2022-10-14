Eddie Garcia

Lexington resident, 71

KEARNEY — Eddie L. Garcia, 71, of Lexington died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Rev. Velma Tim, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The Casket will be closed.

Interment with Military Honors will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1951, in Lexington to Eddie S. and Margaret (Garringer) Garica.

He married Denice Unterseher on June 8, 1975.

Survivors include his wife, Denice of Lexington; his children, Chad Garcia of Broken Bow and Stacey Gibreal of Kearney; two brothers, Brent Garcia of Elwood and Dave Garcia of Lincoln; and four grandchildren.