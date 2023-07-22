Ed Halliwill

Broken Bow resident, 85

BROKEN BOW - Ed Halliwill, age 85 of Broken Bow, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Tyce Jensen officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will follow in the Cliff Table Cemetery west of Merna. Memorials are suggested to the Homeward Trails Bible Camp in Mason City where Edwin served on the board for 40 years. A visitation will take place on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 1-7 p.m. with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Edwin Lewis Halliwill was born January 13, 1938, at Callaway, NE to Everett Lee and Lillie Laura (Klinkman) Halliwill. He graduated from Anselmo-Merna in 1956. He enlisted in the Army after graduation but due to medical reasons was turned away. Edwin returned home to farm with his dad.

Edwin met the love of his life, Arlene Wilmoth, at a track meet in Merna when she was in the 8th grade, and he was a 10th grader. They were married on August 24, 1958, after she graduated from high school. To this union three children were born, LeAnn Louise, Jeffrey Alan, and Bradley Dale.

Edwin liked to hunt. He also had a love for puppies, especially Norwegian Elkhounds.

Edwin, Arlene, and their family took a Western Caribbean Cruise for their 25th anniversary. They also since have taken an Alaskan Cruise and cruised through the Panama Canal.

They bought a camper and joined a Camping Club, “Sandpipers,” which they greatly enjoyed.

The couple moved to Broken Bow in 2007, and Edwin semi-retired, going out to the farm every day until 2022. He very much enjoyed the corn harvest and driving the auger wagon tractor.

After a bout with COVID and several bouts of pneumonia he was put on hospice in February 2022, but graduated off hospice in May 2022.

Edwin took up woodworking after he couldn't help with the farm anymore and made several pretty tables of different sizes. The last table he finished was a struggle, but he wanted it for a wedding gift this past April for his favorite nurse that helped him get off hospice. He also restored two John Deere tractors in his spare time.

Edwin is survived by his wife Arlene of near 65 years; daughter LeaAnn (Ron) Winchester of Merna; sons Jeff of Broken Bow and Brad (Tammy) of Eagle; grandchildren Wayne (Alicia) Ritchie of Lincoln, Kayla (Cole) Geiser of Merna, and Ryan (Jen Hansen) of Anselmo; step-grandchildren Jamie (Jeremy) Peters of Lincoln, and Doug Dicke of Lincoln; four great-grandchildren Brody, Bentley, and Brecken Geiser of Merna and Lennon Ritchie of Lincoln; three step-great-grandchildren Paige, Carter, and James Peters of Lincoln; brother-in-law Charles Turnipseed, and sister-in-law Mary (Joe) Heim.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents Evertt and Lillie Halliwill; sister Geraldine Turnipseed; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.