Earl O'Mara

John Earl O'Mara, 86, died Feb. 17, 2016, surrounded by family in Sacramento.

His wife, Jeanne Marie Palmyre (ne Constant of Aubrives, France) joined him on Sept. 10, 2021.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. and Mrs. O'Mara will be 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Eddyville.

Born in Eddyville on July 16, 1930 the eldest of eight siblings to parents John Earl and Louella O'Mara.

Earl graduated High School in 1947, US Army: Cooks and Bakers School and Parachute School in 1951. Jumpmaster School and Hotel Management Techniques School Statler Hilton in Washington, D.C. in 1953. He retired from the US Army a Master Sergeant in 1978 from an illustrious career being part of key moments in our history under the Generals he served. He was honored with three Army Commendation Medal among many others.

Earl's mastery of food service continued in management & service skills with Utah State Prison, Job Corps, Catering and Rio Grande Drilling Co. until he was fully retired. He enjoyed reading, history, photography, stamp and coin collections, traveling, gardening, drying flowers, and being a woodworker. We miss his love, intellect, loyalty, sense of right and wrong, Earl-isms and his quirky sense of humor.

He leaves behind sister Theresa Potter; brothers, Kenneth (Marjo), Paul (Cathy); sister-in law, Simone Constant; children, Diane (Jean) of California., Albert of Colorado, Herve (Margaret); grandchildren, Brandy (Tom), Josie (Trevor); and great-grandchildren, Fae (Jack), Alex, and Blaine of Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Richard, Angela (Heidemann), Jim, and Rodger.