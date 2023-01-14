E. Marlene Dillow

Kearney resident, 87

KEARNEY — E. Marlene Dillow, 87, of Kearney, formerly of Gibbon and Holdrege, passed away on Monday December 19, 2022 at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Village in Kearney.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Marlene Dillow born in 1935 to Albert and Merna (Frederick) Thomas.

She married William (Bill) Dillow on December 11, 1953.

Survivors include her brother Ray's children Karen Carlson of Lincoln, NE, Ron Thomas of Omaha, NE, Brian Thomas of McCook, NE, Michelle Dillon of Kansas City, MO, and several great nieces and nephews. Also survived by her special friend Lyle Heckenlively of Hildreth, NE, his sons Rawdy Heckenlively of Denver, CO and Shane Heckenlively of Hildreth, NE.