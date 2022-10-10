 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dwight Farmer

  • 0

Dwight Farmer

Kearney resident, 61

KEARNEY — Dwight D. Farmer, 61, of Kearney died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating.

Interment will follow at Custer Center Cemetery near Broken Bow.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News