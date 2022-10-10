Dwight Farmer

Kearney resident, 61

KEARNEY — Dwight D. Farmer, 61, of Kearney died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating.

Interment will follow at Custer Center Cemetery near Broken Bow.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society.

