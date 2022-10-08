Dwight Farmer

Kearney resident, 61

KEARNEY — Dwight D. Farmer, 61, of Kearney died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating.

Interment will follow at Custer Center Cemetery near Broken Bow.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.

——

Dwight Douglas Farmer was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Broken Bow to James and Lucille (Allen) Farmer. He attended grade school at Rose Valley and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1979. He later attended Central Community College in Hastings. Dwight assisted his parents at the farm until he moved to Broken Bow in 1993 where he worked at Jennie Melham Hospital and Ranchland Ford. Dwight moved to Kearney in 1995 where he worked at Midas Muffler and later Morris Press until his retirement in 2020.

Dwight was a huge Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He also liked the Michigan Wolverines and the Chicago Bears, but not the Pittsburg Steelers! Dwight will be remembered as a very independent person, a faithful churchgoer and a very gentle man.

Survivors include his brother Jim (Mary) Farmer of Fairfield; sister Elaine (Doug) Calkins of Cumberland, Iowa; nephews, Jamie Calkins of Corning, Iowa; niece, Andrea (Corey) Yearington of Clarinda, Iowa; great niece and great nephews, Spencer Calkins, Logan (Zoey) Calkins, Dalton Calkins and Hunter and McKenna Yearington; great great nieces, Marley and Poppy; special friend Cammie Pettit-Richmond; as well as many extended family and friends.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Marc.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.