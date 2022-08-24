Dwane Jackson

Kearney resident, 75

KEARNEY — Dwane L. Jackson, 75, of Kearney died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Living Faith Fellowship Church in Kearney.

A private family inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.