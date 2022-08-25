Dwane Jackson

Kearney resident, 75

KEARNEY — Dwane L. Jackson, 75, of Kearney died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Living Faith Fellowship Church in Kearney.

A private family inurnment will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Dwane was born Dec. 10, 1946, in Prague to George and Mae (Petrzelka) Jackson. He attended Chappell High School, graduating with the class of 1965. Dwane then attended Kearney State College on a Basketball Scholarship. While at Kearney State College, he met Beth Simms, and the couple was married Sept. 29, 1967. They settled in Arnold, where he farmed for several years. Dwane and his family later moved to Kearney, where he worked construction jobs all over the United States.

Dwane loved to golf and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was vital in keeping his family close knit and endearing to each other.

Survivors include his children, Mark (Lynette) Jackson and Lori Randolph; grandchildren, Abby (Jack) O'Connor, Emily Randolph, Morgan Jackson and Max Jackson; great-grandson, Callan; sisters, Sharon Oltmer and Connie Young.

Dwane was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Beth Jackson.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

