Dwane Cramer

Former Sumner resident, 87

Dwane E. Cramer, age 87, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society St. Johns in Kearney.

Born in Miller Nebraska, Dwane Cramer was the son of Earl and Opal Cramer. He attended school in Miller and graduated from Miller High School in 1953. After graduating high school he served as a Navy Corpsman in the US Military for 4 years. Upon his return, he married Elsie K Parish. In 1967 he adopted his son Nathan, and two years later his daughter Amy. He worked various jobs and settled in the Sumner Community.

Dwane was a deacon at the Sumner Baptist Church and will be remembered for his love of singing with his wife Elsie, his gardening, carpentry work, and his general love of helping people and his community.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elsie, His parents Earl and Opal Cramer, and his sister Phylis Wallace. He is survived by his son Nathan (Robyn) Cramer, his daughter Amy (James) Cambron, 5 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

The Cramer family would like to personally thank Scott Wallace, and his late wife Laurie, Becky Parish and her family, the Staff at St. Johns, Sara Scoville and her family, Dee Detter, and the Sumner Community for all their support.