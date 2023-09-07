Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with Pastor Phil Sloat officiating. Military Honors will be held at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at www.govierbrothers.com. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the Ansley Schools FFA program in memory of Dudley. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, NE. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.