Dudley E. Wolf
Ansley resident, 88
KEARNEY - Dudley E. Wolf, 88, of Ansley died Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Kearney Regional Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with Pastor Phil Sloat officiating. Military Honors will be held at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at www.govierbrothers.com. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the Ansley Schools FFA program in memory of Dudley. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, NE. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Dudley Edward Wolf was born on October 7, 1934, at Alma.
Dudley is survived by his wife Shirley of Ansley, sister Margery (Lloyd) Trew of Kearney, and a brother Richard (Patti) Wolf of Danville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.