Duane Schmidt

Kearney resident, 74

Duane “Mike” Schmidt, 74, passed away on August 5, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Mike's final wish was fulfilled by donating his body to science to continue and aide in research for Multiple Sclerosis. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.

Mike's children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were his greatest joy. “Gramps” sense of humor was known and loved by all. He loved talking with people and helping others. His dog Chevy was his best pal, sticking by each other's side for the last 14 years.

Survivors include his daughter, Lani (Henry) Heeg of Kimball and their three children Henry J. Heeg of Colorado Springs, CO and Justine and Kaitlin Heeg of Kimball. Daughter Koley Ellingson and her significant other, Eric Keen, along with Koley's sons Austyn (Allie) Ellingson and their son Styles, Tanner (Whitley) Ellingson and Jacob Ellingson all of Kearney, NE. Sister, Dianne Moffett of Mangum, OK.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Varneal Schmidt, brothers, Gerald “Jerry” Schmidt, Richard “Dick” Schmidt and infant granddaughters Hope Ellingson and Alexandria Heeg.