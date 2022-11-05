Duane Luethje

Lincoln resident, 73

LINCOLN — Duane Luethje, 73, of Lincoln, formerly of Bertrand, died on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Ambassador Health in Lincoln.

A memorial graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Highland Cemetery in Bertrand with Mike Wicks officiating.

A time of fellowship and remembrance will follow at the Bertrand Community Building.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family has honored Duane's wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Duane was born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Seward to Wayne and Lucille (Pollock) Luethje.

On Jan. 29, 1972, he married Jayne Carlene Felker.

Survivors include his wife, Jayne Luethje of Lincoln; two daughters: Lindy Harig and Lori Romano, all of Lincoln; two sisters, Jolene Friesen of Henderson and Vinnetta Fahrenbruch of Bertrand; and four grandchildren.