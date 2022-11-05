Duane Luethje

Lincoln resident, 73

LINCOLN — Duane Luethje, 73, of Lincoln, formerly of Bertrand died on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Ambassador Health in Lincoln.

A memorial graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Highland Cemetery in Bertrand with Mike Wicks officiating.

A time of fellowship and remembrance will follow at the Bertrand Community Building.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family has honored Duane's wish for cremation.

A memorial has been established in Duane's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.