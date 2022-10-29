Dr. Tony Pitkin

Tony Pitkin

Callaway resident, 88

CALLAWAY — Dr. Tony R. Pitkin, 88, of Callaway, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life was planned at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) Oct. 29 at the Callaway Community Church with Pastor Dean Haidle officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Inurnment with military honors will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway. Memorials are suggested to the church, Tony and Beverly Pitkin's Educational Scholarship Fund or the Gideons.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.

He was born June 23, 1934 in rural Callaway, to Cleveland Ashley and Mattie May (Price) Pitkin. He was educated at Callaway Public Schools and graduated in 1952. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 7, 1955. Tony married Beverly Krueger on Aug. 30, 1959 in Chaffee, North Dakota, He was a retired professor of Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Survivors include his wife of Callaway; his children, Mike (Becky) Pitkin of Bismarck, North Dakota, Gregg (Lori) Pitkin of Lewisville, Texas, Holly (Glen) Schuhmacher of Nokesville, Virginia, Mark (Elisa) Pitkin of Hamilton, Massachusetts, and Ashley (Dean) Howard of Agawam, Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Margaret Pitkin and his siblings, Ira (Georgia) Pitkin, Charles (Mildred) Pitkin, Thelma (Bill) G'Schwind, Freda (Aaron) Lindstedt and Margie (Dean) Headley.

