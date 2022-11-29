Dr. Eugene Robert Schwenke

Cornelius, North Carolina resident, 81

CORNELIUS — Dr. Eugene Robert Schwenke Dr. Eugene Robert Schwenke, 81, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 21, 2022.

A Rosary service will start at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church / School in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Interment will take place at 4:00 PM at the Minden Cemetery in Minden, Nebraska.

——

Eugene ‘Gene' Schwenke was born on July 23, 1941, in Minden, Nebraska to William and Ellen (McMahon) Schwenke. Gene grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School in 1959. Having battled polio as a child, he was inspired to pursue a career in medicine and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1968. After completing his residency, Gene was one of the physicians who established the Family Physicians Group in 1972.

Gene spent his life caring for people as a family physician in Lincoln before turning his focus to Emergency Medicine for the remainder of his career. He served as Chief of Staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital from 1988-1990. Gene's passion for helping people didn't end with his patients, as his community was very important to him. He regularly donated blood to the Community Blood Bank and volunteered mentoring medical residents at the Lincoln Family Medicine Residency Program. A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Michael's parish and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed socializing with his friends after First Friday Devotions. Gene was an avid fisherman, enjoyed bird hunting, and watching Husker football and volleyball. He treasured spending time with family and friends. Gene was a friendly person who enjoyed talking to anyone about nearly any topic. He could make anyone feel welcome and important.

Gene was a loving husband to his wife Janice of 54 years and a devoted father to his three daughters. Survivors include his wife, Janice; his daughters Piper Schwenke (James) Rhydderch of Seattle, Washington; Stacy (Mike) Dinges of Davidson, North Carolina; Kathryn Hamm (Barnaby Raikes) and Nick Hamm of Cornelius, North Carolina. He loved his five grandchildren dearly: Sarah Dinges, Charley Rhydderch, Anton Hamm, Vivie Hamm and Ella Hamm; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill (Dionee) Schwenke, Jack Schwenke, and twin sister Joan (Lee) Frecks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene's honor are kindly suggested to St. Michael Catholic Church or to Ruth Davidson Hahn & Company Dance for Parkinson's.