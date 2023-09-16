Douglas Roeder

Dallas resident, 67

DALLAS - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Douglas Lee Roeder, 67, of Dallas, Texas. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Doris Maxine Roeder and Leonard Ivan McGinnis on June 24, 1956.

Doug was raised in the Kearney area most of his childhood. He went to work at GE Telephone right out of high school. He enjoyed entertaining family with his stories. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, football, gardening, cooking and could whoop up a mean barbecue with the best of them.

Doug is survived by his son, Doug Roeder Jr., Fort Wayne, IN; brother, Russ McGinnis, Axtell, NE; sister, Sally Aldridge (Kevin), Lincoln, NE; sister Lisa Aldridge (Clifford), Lincoln; brother Leo McGinnis, Weston, NE; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded jn death by his parents; sister Peggy Smallridge; brother Michael McGinnis; and numerous other relatives.

Memorials are suggested to the family.