CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Douglas W. Parish, 85, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Local graveside committal services will be on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Armada Cemetery near Miller, NE. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team and the Miller American Legion Post #351. Lunch will follow at the Community Hall in Miller.