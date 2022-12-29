Douglas “Doug” Trampe

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Douglas “Doug” A. Trampe, 65, of Kearney, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at his home near Kearney, surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. Pastor Nicholas Whitney will officiate and burial will be at the Immanuel Cemetery near Amherst.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, CHI Health Cancer Center, or the Amherst Fire Department.

Doug was born on February 22, 1957 in Kearney, NE to Dewaine K. and Marylin J. (Suntken) Trampe. He attended Amherst High School and graduated with the class of 1975. After high school, Doug farmed for 13 years before going back to school. He eventually earned a degree in Electrical Technology and soon after began a career at Platte Valley Communications in Kearney, where he worked until his retirement in October 2022.

He married Marla Dannehl on October 27, 1979 in Amherst, NE. The couple were blessed with two children, Heath and Matthew, and 5 grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and one of his favorite activities was traveling to visit family – especially if he could find a special race in the process. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst.

Doug was an avid runner and an ambassador for the running community in central Nebraska. During his decades of competing, Doug and Marla traveled throughout the United States and raced at a variety of distances. Some of his favorites were the Bolder Boulder 10K and the Georgetown to Idaho Springs Half Marathon in Colorado, the Veterans Half Marathon in Indiana, the Groundhog 10K in Missouri, and the Lincoln Marathon and Boys Town 10K in Nebraska. Doug's love of running extended to both sons, who competed in high school and college. Doug had an infectious smile and demeanor, and encouraged many people to give running a try. He was known by his family as the “running whisperer,” and had running friends throughout the state of Nebraska. Just a few months before his death, Doug set a new state age group record at the Nebraska Senior State Games in Kearney. His legacy lives on in his sons and grandchildren.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Marla of Kearney; sons, Heath (Andrea) Trampe of Minot, North Dakota and Matthew (Jade) Trampe of Kearney, parents, Dewaine and Marylin Trampe of Amherst, siblings, Charlene (Tim) Pratt of Riverdale, David (Lydel) Trampe of Pleasanton, Daniel (Karla) Trampe of Reno, Nevada, Derry (Cathy) Trampe of Ord, Karen (David) Hemmann of Amherst, Dean (Melissa) Trampe of Amherst, and Darrin (Andrea) Trampe of Amherst.