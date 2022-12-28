Douglas “Doug” Trampe

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Douglas “Doug” A. Trampe, 65, of Kearney, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at his home near Kearney.

Funeral services will be on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. Pastor Nicholas Whitney will officiate and burial will be at the Immanuel Cemetery near Amherst.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, CHI Health Cancer Center or the Amherst Fire Department.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.