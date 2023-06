Douglas L. Bundy, age 59, of Kearney, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services are pending at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.