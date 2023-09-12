Douglas W. Parish

Cheyenne, Wyo. resident, 85

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Douglas W. Parish, 85, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Local graveside committal services will be on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Armada Cemetery near Miller, NE. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team and the Miller American Legion Post #351. Lunch will follow at the Community Hall in Miller. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be designated to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at: https:/www.lbda.orgonate/ Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney in conjunction with Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes in Cheyenne, WY are in charge of arrangements.

Douglas was born on March 10, 1938 in Hood River, Oregon to Claude E. and Lucille Arnold Parish. He graduated from Miller, Nebraska High School in the class of 1956. Douglas was a retired Navy Veteran of 26 years, 24 of them on submarines. Douglas also worked at Mountain States Telephone and was a technician for a TV Ministry, Eternal Good Tidings in Sacramento, CA. He was a member of Fleet Reserve, loved old westerns and traditional Country Western music. His hobbies included macrame', latch hook and he was an avid motorcyclist for many years with the Capital City Motorcycle Club.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Janet R. Spuhler Parish; daughters, Patricia A. McIlwain, Laura L. Burkhart (Gregory), Nancy L. McEntee (Joseph); son, Victor I. Parish; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Judith Maass; brother-in-law, David Maass; sister-in-law, Mary Parish; other extended family and friends.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lucille; brother, Charles Parish; sister, Elsie Cramer and her husband Dwane.