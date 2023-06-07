'Doug' Bundy

Kearney resident, 59

KEARNEY - Douglas “Doug” L. Bundy, age 59, of Kearney, passed from this earth Thursday, June 1, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be at a future date. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Doug was born September 16, 1963 in Lexington, Nebraska. Doug graduated from Minden High School, growing up in Heartwell, Nebraska. Doug spent most of his adult life in Kearney. He worked as a janitor for the City of Kearney. Doug lived in Ridgecrest, California for a short period and spent time in Oklahoma as well. Doug's favorite pastime was bowling. He had his share of trophies.

Doug is preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Bundy.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Ruth of Noble, Oklahoma; brothers, Jim and wife Vicky of Lexington, Oklahoma, Tim of Ridgecrest, California, Steve and wife Jasmine of Kearney, Nebraska; and sister Chris of Noble, Oklahoma. He also leaves behind daughters Jerriann and Myarose of Ridgecrest, California, and daughter Sabrena Marie Eahelman, with granddaughters Heather and Nova of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, as well as many nieces and nephews.