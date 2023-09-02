Dorothy Woodside

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY - Dorothy Joan Woodside, 90, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 12, 1933 in Duluth, Minnesota, to Charles and Marguerite (Lains) Olds. She and Jimmy Woosdide married on October 12, 1958, in Lexington.

Survivors include her children, Charles (Linda) Woodside of Kearney, David (Michelle) Woodside, of The Woodlands, Texas, Linda Barton of Kearney, and Barbara Hedrick of The Woodlands; brother-in-law Karl Anuta of Boulder, Colorado; grandchildren, Jerrod (Kayla) Barton, Justin (Melissa) Barton, Kathryn (Aaron) Peterson, Alexander(Emily) Woodside, Owen Woodside, and Harry Woodside; as well as four great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Woodside; sister, Barbara Anuta; and son-in-law, J. Larry Hedrick.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Dorothy's wish of cremation.

A memorial service was planned at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the 1st Presbyterian Church or the Dawson County Historical Society.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.