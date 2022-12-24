Dorothy Mason
Mason City resident, 108
RAVENNA — Mason City, NE – Dorothy L. Mason age 108 formerly of Mason City, died December 20, 2022 at the Seneca Sunrise Care Home in Ravenna, NE.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the 1st Baptist Church in Mason City with Pastor Roger McDermott officiating. Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday December 27, 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the 1st Baptist Church in Mason City. Memorials are suggested to the Mason City Cemetery Foundation, 1st Baptist Church at Mason City or the Homeward Trails Bible Camp at Mason City. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com
The services will be live streamed at www.govierbrothers.com
She was born to Ernest and Nora (Parkhurst) Ummel on September 11, 1914.
Dorothy married Lauren Mason. He preceded her in death.
Family left to remember her specialness include her son Charles (Chuck) and daughter-in-law Jackie Mason; grandchildren Bryan Mason and Lindsey (Matt) Ansbach; three great-grandchildren; four step-grandsons; five step-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.