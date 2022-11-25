Dorothy Fiddelke

Iowa Falls, Iowa resident, 80

WATERLOO —Dorothy Marie Fiddelke, 80, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo.

——

She was born on August 21, 1942, in Amherst, Nebraska, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Kreutzer) Fisher. Dorothy was raised and educated in Amherst, and was a 1960 graduate of Amherst High School.

On April 22, 1962, Dorothy was united in marriage to Norman Fiddelke at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney, Nebraska. Five children were born to this union. Dorothy was a loving mom and housewife. The family lived in Manchester for 20 years until moving to Iowa Falls in 1996. Dorothy worked as a special needs associate.

Dorothy was a dedicated mother who never missed any of her children's events. She enjoyed traveling with Norman. Dorothy liked quilting, playing board games, and cards. Above all else, Dorothy loved her family and cherished spending time with them. Dorothy's giving nature continued after her death with her organ donation through the Iowa Donor Network.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Norman Fiddelke of Iowa Falls; her five children, Kevin (Lisa) Fiddelke of Kansas City, Missouri, Kurt (Deena) Fiddelke of Waterloo, Kyle Fiddelke (fiancé, Michal Alchikh) of San Diego, California, Kim (Nathan) Nealson of Des Moines, and Kelly (Michael) Horn of Peoria, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Casey Fiddelke, Aaron Fiddelke, Yvette Fiddelke, Allen Fiddelke, Megan Miller, Abbie Shiflett, Kinsey Nealson, and Colin Horn; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Ruby Fisher; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Kaye Fiddelke, Susanne (Guy) McCabe, Wes (Mary) Fiddelke, Barb (Jack) Eberhart, and Randy (Barby) Fiddelke; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lowell Fisher; sister, Evonne (Eugene) Bergt; and brother-in-law, Roger Fiddelke.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Rev. David Weber officiating.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also visit from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

Interment: Coffins Grove Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.