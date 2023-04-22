Dorothy A. Johnson

Former Holdrege resident, 91

COLUMBUS - A memorial service for Dorothy A. Johnson will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the North Park Assembly of God Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Brian Steinbach and Pastor Mariano Menendez officiating. Interment will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery in Phelps County, Nebraska.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622.

Dorothy Arlene (Nelson) Johnson, 91 years of age, formerly of Holdrege, passed away, on April 19, 2023, at Cottonwood Place in Columbus. Dorothy was born in Holdrege on March 2, 1932.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Johnson.

She is survived by her children: Jeff Johnson and his wife, Pam of Holdrege; Janice Hamilton and her husband, Tim of Columbus; Joan Perkins of Lincoln, Nebraska; one son-in-law, Kevin Schroder of Holdrege; nine grandchildren: Stephanie Johnson of Holdrege; Kirby Johnson of Holdrege; Jeremy Hamilton and his wife, Heidi of Hastings; Chad Hamilton and his wife, Kelly of Orleans; Joshua Hamilton and his wife, Chelsea of Columbus; Becky Muhle and her husband, Scott of Creston, Nebraska; AJ Perkins and his wife, Molly of Douglas, Nebraska; Raquel Thomas and her husband, Lucas of Oakridge, North Carolina; Jordan Perkins and his wife, Amanda of Bellevue, Nebraska; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A memorial has been established in Dorothy's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.