Dorothy Goc

Loup City resident, 94

KEARNEY - Dorothy E. Goc, 94, of Loup City, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Mark Maresh will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. sodality rosary.

Memorials are suggested to the Ashton Fire Department or the Loup City EMT's.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

She is survived by her brother and sisters-in-law, Robert and Marilyn Hurt of Ashton and Maxine Hurt of Ashton. sisters, Margie Kuszak of Loup City and Lorraine Wahl of Tucson, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Dorothy's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.