KEARNEY - Dorothy “Dottie” Gene Bowman, 95, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Kinship Pointe in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, with Father Paul Colling officiating. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Kearney Cemetery prior to the service.

Dottie was born on August 13, 1927, the only child of Emma (Gion) and Harry Beltz. After spending most of her youth in Arnold, Nebraska, she spent her high school years alternating between attending school in California and Nebraska. She graduated from Arnold Senior High in 1946.

Dottie married Chet Bowman on May 18, 1947 in Arnold. After living in Shelton and Fremont, they settled in Kearney in 1965. They had 2 children, Brad Bowman (Kay) and Tami Hellman (Jerry). Four grandchildren, Jacy (Hellman) Dunham (Darrell), Jolie (Hellman) Bosshamer (Bronson), Brett Bowman (Shawna) and Chris Bowman (Amy) all of Kearney. Great Grandchildren include Tate (Wen), Davis, Jackson and Campbell Dunham, Jenna, Jacob, and Jered Bosshamer, and Gavin, Sawyer, Parker and Carson Bowman.

Throughout her life, Dottie enjoyed music as well as sports. She found her passion as an adult, when she began playing golf. She went on to win many local, regional and state golf tournaments during her long career, remaining Kearney Country Club Women's Champion for more than two decades. She also served as a state officer and President of the Nebraska Amateur Woman's Golf Association. She shared her love of golf, and was involved in many youth programs in Kearney, and was an ardent supporter of women's golf at UNK and UNL. She was inducted into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame in 2008.

Another passion was her community. Dottie was one of Kearney's biggest fans. She served on the Kearney Beautification Project, as well as proudly serving on the Kearney Planning Commission for 30 years. She also was a member of the Kearney Area Community Foundation Board. In 2014 she received the Celebration of Giving Award for Philanthropy.

Dottie was an avid Bridge player. She was a member of PEO Chapter FN, and was recently blessed to be welcomed into Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chet and son Brad.

Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Kearney Catholic Foundation Annual

Star Fund, and the UNK Women's Golf Program. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.