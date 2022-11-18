Doris Sandberg

Holdrege resident, 96

HOLDREGE — Doris Jean (Jackson) Sandberg, 96, of Holdrege died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Friday Dec. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. and Chaplain DeWane Dow officiating.

A private family inurnment will be held at the Aurora Cemetery, in Aurora at a later date.

The family has honored her wish for cremation. There will be no viewing or visitation.

Doris was born on Aug. 25, 1926, to Frank H. and Martha I. (Sand) Jackson.

On Aug. 20, 1948, she married Keath Howard Sandberg. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children: Sherry McClymont of Holdrege, Thomas Sandberg of Axtell, and Carmen Bruce of Palmer Lake, Colorado; two sisters: Helen Hall of Bemidji and Florence Humann of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren; and13 great-grandchildren.