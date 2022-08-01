 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doris Nielsen

  • 0

Doris Nielsen

Minden resident, 90

KEARNEY — Doris I. Nielsen, 90, of Minden, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Revs. Duane Duley and Don Becker officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's YouTube page. Interment will be follow the services at the Minden Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Doris Nielsen (Sinsel) was born Nov. 5, 1931, to Ernest and Anna (Albers) Sinsel.

On May 27, 1951 she married Severin N. Nielsen. On May 29, 1979, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Murphy of Belleville, New Jersey and Linda Schwenka of Minden; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California: Crews battle the state's largest fire this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News