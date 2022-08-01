Doris Nielsen

Minden resident, 90

KEARNEY — Doris I. Nielsen, 90, of Minden, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Revs. Duane Duley and Don Becker officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's YouTube page. Interment will be follow the services at the Minden Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Doris Nielsen (Sinsel) was born Nov. 5, 1931, to Ernest and Anna (Albers) Sinsel.

On May 27, 1951 she married Severin N. Nielsen. On May 29, 1979, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Murphy of Belleville, New Jersey and Linda Schwenka of Minden; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.