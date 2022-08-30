Doris Mankle

Ord resident, 88

ORD — Doris Jean Mankle, 88, of Ord died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Grandview Assisted Living in Ord.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the United Methodist Church in Sargent.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sargent.

A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 at the United Methodist Church in Sargent.

Govier Brother Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

She was born Nov. 2, 1933, in Plover Iowa to Harold and Helen (Buck) O'Neall.

She married Orville Mankle on Dec. 30, 1952.

Survivors include her husband, Orville Mankle; children, Nick Mankle of Grand Island, Jane Jensen of Sargent, Robin Dowse of Sargent, Dan Mankle of Sargent; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.