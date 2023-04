Doris Ann Chesley Andersen, 87, Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Cozad Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jill Boyd presiding. A private family inurnment will be held prior to the service at Cozad Cemetery. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 4-6pm with family present, at Berryman Funeral Home.