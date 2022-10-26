Doris Bowers

Arnold resident, 103

ARNOLD — Doris Bowers, 103, of Arnold, died Oct. 23, 2022, at the Callaway District Hospital in Callaway.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Arnold Baptist Church with Lane Hickenbottom and Rev. Irv Jennings officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to donor's choice or to the family for later designation.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Arnold Baptist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Doris is survived by her four daughters: Karolyn (Richard) Duponcheel of Arnold, Katherine Lynch of North Platte, Kathleen “Kitty” (Bill) Vogel of Arnold, Linda (Larry) Kastens of Anselmo; and three sons: Duane (Carolyn) Bowers of Arnold, Gary (Linda) Bowers of Holdrege, and Glen (Kathy) Bowers of Arnold.

Doris was preceded in death by her two husbands.