MINDEN — Dora M. Horsley, 89, a long-time Minden resident, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center-Bryan Health in Kearney following a struggle with multiple myeloma. Services are pending at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements. Visit craigfunerals.com for additional details when they are available.