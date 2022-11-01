Dora Horsley

Minden resident. 89

MINDEN — Dora M. Horsley, 89, a long-time Minden resident, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center-Bryan Health in Kearney.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue in Hastings, with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Private family interment will be at the Minden Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Dora's honor are kindly suggested to First Presbyterian Church in Hastings or to Start Over Rover animal rescue in Hastings. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

Dora Marlene Brooks-Horsley, the fifth child and only daughter of Henry and Elsie Brooks, was born on the family farm northwest of Minden on Jan. 11, 1933. She graduated from Axtell High School in 1951.

On Sept. 27, 1957, she married Melvin Horsley at her parents' farm home. To this union three children were born: Laurie, Carol and Thaine.

Dora was preceded in death by her husband, parents, father and mother-in-law Harold and Ruth Horsley, brothers and sisters in law Richard and Mildred Brooks, Gene and Margaret Brooks, brother Milton Brooks. brother-in-law Ralph and Bonnie Horsley-Burton.

Survivors include brother and wife Harry and Irene Brooks of Hutchinson, Kansas; daughter and husband Laurie and Brian Johnson of rural Minden; daughter Carol Von-Minden of Kearney; son and wife Thaine and Julie Horsley of Ord; and five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.