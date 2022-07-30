Dora Day

Kearney resident, 99

KEARNEY — Dora Day, 99, of Kearney, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Wel-Cove Assisted Living in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Seungli You officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, Daughters of the Revolutionary War, or donor's choice.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.