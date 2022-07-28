Dora Day

Kearney resident, 99

KEARNEY — Dora Day, 99, of Kearney, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Wel-Cove Assisted Living in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Seungli You officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Dora Rea Day was born Sept. 18, 1922, to Ray and Hazel Karner (Williamson) on a farm near Odessa. She was the oldest of three girls. She attended Odessa School and graduated in 1940. Dora helped her parents farm and worked around Odessa, including assisting at the store and post office.

In Dec. 1942, she married C. Homer Rea and from this marriage two sons were born, Patrick E. and Charles Homer Rea. Dora lived around Odessa where she and her husband operated the Rea's Filling Station. Charles died at infancy and Patrick was tragically killed in Nov. 1962 delivering fuel in a tank wagon on a road in which the road signs had been stolen. Homer passed away Jan. 1982. Dora became a cook and was employed at the Reform School, Marshall Sale Barn, and then retired from Eaton Corporation.

In Nov. 1984, Dora married Duane Day. They were married over 25 years but their marriage ended in divorce. Dora did a lot of traveling throughout her life, including trips with her mother and each of her husbands. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Daughters of the Revolutionary War, VFW Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Trails and Rails Museum, Fort Kearney Genealogy Society, Rebekah Lodge – Gibbon 89, East Lawn Kensington, and several card clubs. Dora helped start the Eaton Retiree's Organization. Her hobbies include quilting, donating the quilts, and volunteering throughout the community. In 2014, she received the Kearney Hub Freedom Award for her generosity.

Survivors include her great nephews; numerous second cousins; close friends Kelly and Jim Shada; Fern Shea; and numerous cherished friends.

Dora was preceded in death by her two sisters: Maxine Zimmer and Opal Anderson; two sons, Patrick E. and Charles Homer Rea; niece, Gail Gardner; nephew, Tyler Anderson; and cousin, Fern Bieck.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, Daughters of the Revolutionary War, or donor's choice.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.