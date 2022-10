Donna Wilson

Overton resident, 81

OVERTON — Donna Kay Wilson, 81, of Overton died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her home.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Donna's wish of cremation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Donna was born on May 16, 1941, in Iowa City, Iowa to Robert and Arlene (Bock) Cartano.

Survivors include her two sons, Douglas Wilson and Dennis Wilson; and four grandchildren.