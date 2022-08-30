 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna Walker

  • 0

Donna Walker

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Donna J. Walker, 92, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Sean Daugherty officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News