Donna Walker

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Donna J. Walker, 92, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Sean Daugherty officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

