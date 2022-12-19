 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Stubbs

Donna Stubbs

Cozad resident, 82

COZAD — Donna Stubbs, 82, of Cozad, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her home.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 at the Stanley Cemetery near Amherst with Dean Pofahl officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

