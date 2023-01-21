Donna Shreve
Columbus resident, 91
COLUMBUS — Donna Shreve, 91 of Columbus, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Columbus Community Hospital.
Funeral services are 10:30 am Monday, January 23 at the Federated Church in Columbus.
Visitation is on Sunday from 3-5 pm at the Federated Church.
Interment is in the Kearney Cemetery.
Donna was born on November 3,1931 in Kearney, Nebraska to the parents of Russel and Gladys Ferguson.
Donna was united in marriage to Marv Shreve on August 5, 1951 in Kearney. Donna's husband Marv served as superintendent of schools for several Nebraska schools throughout his career. She was an active member of her Church in each community where they served, as well as an active member of PEO for 72 years, Questers Antique Club of Seward and may other organizations over her lifetime. She understood at a very young age the joy of life was found through people. Donna never met a stranger and always welcomed a conversation. A love of hers was to entertain, and she did it well but especially over a cup of “hot tea”. Donna was happiest when she was with her family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son William (Linda) Shreve, daughter Suzanne (Jim) Pillen along with 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Marv, sister: Charlene Reishus.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.