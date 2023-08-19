Donna J. Schwenka, 89

Minden Resident

Donna Jean (Olsen) Schwenka, of Minden, Nebraska passed away August 15, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, with Revs. Logan Ellis, Andrew Schwenka and Christian Schwenka presiding. A private family interment will be held prior to the service at the Minden Cemetery. The service will be live streamed to the church's Facebook page. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden, NE. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Donna's honor are kindly suggested to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Bethany Home, and the Kearney County Medical Foundation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Donna was born on August 5, 1934 to Grace and Rienhart Olsen. She grew up in Minden, Nebraska, graduating in 1952. On April 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Dick Schwenka. To this union four boys and two girls were born. Although she had many jobs outside the home, the one she treasured the most was being a loving mother and grandmother.

Donna was happiest when she was surrounded by family, and she adored her friends. Among both groups, she acquired quite a reputation for being an amazing cook. She was especially known for her home baked pies and excellent fried chicken. Donna kept great company with her coffee clubs, bible studies, and card groups. Her favorite games included Some-R-Set and bridge. She was also very active in her community as a member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church and the Hospital Auxiliary, and as a volunteer for numerous community, school, and church events. Donna was well-known as an avid sports fan. She loved cheering for the Minden Whippets, Nebraska Huskers, and Kansas City Royals, but she especially loved cheering on her many grandchildren in their various sports and other activities.

Above all, Donna was a woman of faith. She loved taking care of her family, friends and her church, doing all that she could to make things better for everyone around her. Her first response was always, “What can I do to help?”