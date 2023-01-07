Donna Rasmussen

Lexington resident, 79

KEARNEY — Donna Jean Rasmussen, 79, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, Nebraska.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will be held at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska.

She was born on February 19, 1943, in Syracuse, New York, to Arthur Nelsen and Ruby Mrytle (Law) Cole.

She married Arnold Richard Sayyeau in 1961. This marriage would later end in divorce.

On March 3, 1970 she married Gary Boyd Rasmussen Sr. He preceded her in death.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Chuck (Melanie) Weaver of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Dale (Christy Hatcher) Sayyeau of Shelton, Nebraska, Dennis (Sherrie) Hageman of Overton, Nebraska, Bryan Elafros of Omaha, Nebraska, Gary Boyd Jr. (Pamela) Rasmussen of Foster, Oregon, Willie (Tracie) Rasmussen of Overton, Nebraska; step-children, Deborah (Douglas) Hurley of Phoenix, Arizona, Pamela (Kenny) Patch of Central Square, New York, and Gary L. Thompson of Mesa, Arizona as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.