Donna Mae Loomis

Kearney resident, 83

KEARNEY - Donna Mae Loomis ,83, of Kearney passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. According to her wishes cremation has taken place.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Kearney Cemetery.

Donna Mae was born February 27, 1940 in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of John Henry Sims, Sr. and Alma (Roesch) Sims. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1958. On October 12, 1958 she married Richard "Dick" Loomis in Grand Island, NE. Donna Mae worked for Social Services in Colorado, at the Kearney Hub and also Baldwin Mfg. in Kearney, Nebraska.

Survivors include her sons, Theodore "Ted" Loomis and Douglas "Doug" Loomis of Kearney; daughter, Cindy Loomis of Loveland, CO.; granddaughter, Radicese Williams Bryce Lundahl of Loveland, CO.; grandsons David Oliver and John Loomis; great-granddaughters, Idalysia Williams and Arya Lundahl, all of Loveland, CO. She is survived by brothers, John, Jimmy and Sherrell; also numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Richard Loomis; her parents; infant son, Frederick Jerome Loomis; a twin to Theodore Loomis, and daughter Laurie Ann Loomis. Memorials should be sent to the Loomis family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.