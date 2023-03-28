Donna Kegley

Kearney resident, 88

Donna Mae Wolf was born on June 26, 1934, in Kearney to Harry and Mabel Irene Wolf.

Donna Mae Wolf was born on June 26, 1934, in Kearney to Harry and Mabel Irene Wolf. She received her education from Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1951.

On August 23, 1953, Donna was united in marriage to Glenn D. Kegley at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. Of this union four children were born: Alan, Susan, Nancy and Kent.

Donna kept the books while Glenn farmed the farm started by her Grandfather with a purchase in 1878 from the railroad, throughout his entire life until retiring into Kearney. She was a member of Haven's Chapel United Methodist Church for most of her life and then Kearney First United Methodist Church. She was on numerous boards for Havens Chapel church as Church Treasurer. She was also an excellent Pie Maker for family, friends, Church and 4-H food stands. She enjoyed dancing regularly with her husband, Glenn at Miller on Saturday nights. Donna and Glenn made many friends from all over the area over the years while attending these dances. She was actively involved with the Buffalo County 4-H program and a strong support of her children participating. She volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital Gift shop for numerous years as well as being on the board for the Kearney Jubilee Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Alan Kegley and his wife, Gail, of Kearney; Susan Moore and her husband Chip, of Hollis, OK; Nancy Poppe and her husband, Rick of Elkhorn; and Kent and his wife, Chris of Gibbon; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; Brothers in laws, Ron Kegley and Gary Kegley and his wife, Jana all of Kearney; Sister in law, Eileen Kegley of Omaha, along with more relatives and life long friends.

Donna was preceded in death by husband, Glenn; her parents; sisters, Jean Richter, June Bolejack and Norma Spady; brother, Dale Wolf; sister-in-laws, Clarice Wolf, Kathleen Coe, Iola Kegley and Jackie Kegley; brother-in-laws, Bernard Richter, Richard Spady, Marvin Kegley, Harvey Kegley, and Keith Kegley.